Chelsea are hoping to complete a deal to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are confident of getting a deal done on Saturday after positive talks with the Premier League club last night.

Liverpool have submitted a bid of around £110 million for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder and Chelsea are expected to submit a better offer.

Liverpool have already secured an agreement with Brighton and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the Seagulls to accept their offer as well.

Caicedo has a preference towards a move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will be able to get the deal done if they can secure an agreement with his club.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a quality midfielder in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb, long-term investment for the Blues.

It would be a major boost for Chelsea if they manage to beat their archrivals, Liverpool, to his signature.

Chelsea will have to replace N’Golo Kanté this summer and Caicedo certainly fits the profile.

The 21-year-old is already operating at a high level right now and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class footballer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both clubs are prepared to pay big money for him this summer and it will be interesting to see by the midfielder ends up eventually.