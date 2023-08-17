Liverpool run into big complication with new Anfield Road stand as club release statement

Liverpool have run into another big complication regarding their new Anfield Road stand as the main contractor working on the project is set to go into administration.

That is according to the Guardian, who reports that the Buckingham Group have applied to enter administration with Liverpool’s new stand yet to be completed.

The project is already behind schedule with Liverpool kicking off their home campaign this Saturday against Bournemouth with only half of the Anfield Road end open. The Merseyside club will introduce a phased opening of the new stand over the next month with games against Aston Villa and West Ham set to be affected.

How this latest setback will affect the timeline for completion remains to be seen but Liverpool state that Buckingham will finish the stand and that the club will keep fans updated ahead of their next home matches.

Liverpool release statement after lastest Anfield Road setback

Following the news about the Buckingham Group, Liverpool released a statement that said: “Buckingham Group has made us aware that it has filed for a notice of intention to appoint administrators. This filing does not impact the planned opening of the new Anfield Road Stand’s lower tier on Saturday for the match against AFC Bournemouth.

“Following the successful test events earlier this week, Liverpool City Council’s building control team issued a safety certificate to operate the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand and we look forward to welcoming supporters to Anfield for our first Premier League home game of the season.

“We will work with Buckingham Group on the planned phased opening of the remainder of the new stand and will continue to keep supporters updated on arrangements for future games.

“Our intention is to update all supporters who have a ticket for the Aston Villa match at the earliest opportunity.”