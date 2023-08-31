Newcastle United have often been criticised since the takeover for their links to the Saudi Arabian state.

It appears that the Premier League club are now worried that they could face sanctions and punishments for their ties with the Saudi Arabian government.

The Premier League side are owned by the Public Investment Fund, which has allowed them to spend big money on signings since the change of ownership.

Newcastle have improved their squad dramatically and they managed to secure Champions League qualification as well.

Recently La Liga president Javier Tebas levelled accusations towards French outfit Paris Saint-Germain for distorting the transfer market with their financial resources. It would not be a surprise if Newcastle or accused of something similar in the coming months.

Apparently, the Magpies are worried that an investigation into their way of operating and their links with the Saudi Arabian government could result in point deductions.

The Magpies have recently signed sponsorship deals with Saudi-based companies Noon and Sela to boost their revenues.

It remains to be seen whether other football clubs in Europe decide to find out more about these agreements and complain to the european commission and demand an investigation.

Premier League champions Manchester City have faced similar issues in recent seasons as well.