Aston Villa agree to offload player with 26 appearances after deadline day

Aston Villa have confirmed young goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has been allowed to travel to his native Poland and join Puszcza Niepołomice on a loan deal.

The young shot-stopper, who has been an integral part of the Midlands club’s youth academy, is now set to embark on his next challenge as he seeks to forge a way into Unai Emery’s first-team plans.

After making 26 appearances for Villa’s under-21 side and keeping three clean sheets along the way, Zych, who will spend the rest of the 2023-24 season out on loan, is expected to return and challenge the likes of Emi Martinez for the club’s number one jersey.