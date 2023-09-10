Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Mauricio Pochettino is already lining up attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window and he has identified the 20-year-old Slovenian striker as a potential target.

Apparently, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins from the Premier League as well.

Sesko is highly rated in European football and he has impressed with his performances for club and country. The 20-year-old scored 18 goals across all competitions last season, and he picked up four assists along the way as well.

He has made an impressive start to life in the Bundesliga scoring twice for RB Leipzig in the league already.

Sesko is destined to develop into a top-class striker and Chelsea would do well to secure his services.

The 20-year-old would be a quality, long-term investment and the Blues certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done. The London club secured the services of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the German outfit to part ways with Sesko in the coming months.

The 20-year-old is a key player for RB Leipzig right now and selling him midway through the campaign might not be appealing for the Bundesliga outfit. Chelsea might have to wait until the end of the season in order to sign the Slovenian international.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and a quality manager like Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.