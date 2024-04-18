Watch as Roma player dismissed for this foul on Rafael Leao – Is this harsh?

Roma may hold a two-goal advantage over AC Milan on the night at the Stadio Olimpico, but it’s the visitors that hold the man advantage.

Minutes after Paulo Dybala struck to give the home side a 4-0 lead on aggregate, Zeki Celik found himself being dismissed by the referee for a challenge on Milan winger Rafael Leao.

After watching this incident back a bunch of times, the Turkish international will feel very unfortunate to receive a straight red card for that challenge, and luckily for Roma it may not effect the result of this tie, with them holding a four-goal lead.

