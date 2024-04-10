Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal links with potential €175million transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent rumours linking Arsenal with a surprise move for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international is an exciting attacking player who has lit up Serie A during his time at the San Siro, but it seems there isn’t much to the current stories circulating about the Gunners potentially preparing to move for him this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down the links between Arsenal and Leao, saying he’s heard nothing about this from his sources, with the player also protected by a €175million release clause at Milan.

It also seems the 24-year-old is happy at Milan, so Arsenal fans can probably forget about this story going anywhere serious any time soon.

Leao transfer: Arsenal dreams shot down by Fabrizio Romano

Discussing the Leao to Arsenal transfer stories, Romano made himself very clear, as disappointing as his update may be to Gooners everywhere.

“Another Milan story that’s raised some eyebrows is a report linking Rafael Leao as a top target for Arsenal, but I honestly have zero updates on this one,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of talks or anything – Leao is happy at Milan, he has a €175m release clause and is fully focused on Milan now, so nothing is happening as of today.”

In truth, Arsenal probably need to focus on a different kind of attacking player this summer anyway, even if a talent like Leao would undoubtedly be tempting for them and numerous other top clubs.

Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options out wide, while Gabriel Jesus can fill in on that left-hand side as well, so a more central striker in the mould of Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres would make sense as more of a priority ahead of next season.