Peru vs Brazil: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

International Football
Posted by

Peru (6th in World Cup Qualifying standings) take on Brazil (1st in World Cup Qualifying standings) on Wednesday 13th of September, at Estadio Nacional de Lima, at 03:00 AM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in a World Cup Qualifier in 2021, where Brazil emerged victors beating Peru 2-0. Goals on the day coming from Everton Ribeiro and Neymar.

Brazil won their last World Cup Qualifier, smashing Bolivia 5-1. Goals from Rodrygo (x2), Raphinha and Neymar (x2) for Brazil, with Bolivia’s goal coming from substitute Victor Abrego.

Peru drew their last World Cup Qualifier 0-0 with Paraguay. Peru managed to hold on to the draw after the 45th minute sending off for Luis Advincula.

How to watch Peru vs Brazil

  • Date: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 03:00 AM (BST)
  • TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK
  • Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima

Team News:

Luis Advincula is unavailable for Peru after he received his marching orders in the previous game against Paraguay.

Brazil are still monitoring the fitness of Gabriel who came off with a knock against Bolivia, other than that the squad remains the same and healthy.

Predicted XI:

Peru: Gallese, Trauco, Abram, Araujo, CorzoFe, Yotun, Tapia, Carrillo, Gonzales, Polo, Guerrero.

Brazil: Alisson, Lodi, Ibanez, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Martinelli, Neymar, Rodrygo, Jesus.

More Stories Fernando Diniz Juan Reynoso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.