Man United confirm largest deal in world football for 2024/25 season

Man United have confirmed that Snapdragon will become their front-of-shirt sponsor from the start of the 2024/25 season in a new deal that will bring huge money to the football club.

The new sponsor will feature on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams from next season onwards and according to BBC’s Simon Stone, United believe this will be the largest ‘front-of-shirt partnership’ in world football.

The figure believed to be attached to the deal is said to be in excess of £60m a year.

Snapdragon will replace TeamViewer whose deal with the Premier League giants ends at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, the current deal with the German company is worth £47m-a-year, but the company came under pressure from shareholders during the pandemic, which described the five-year £235m agreement with United as ‘appalling judgement’.

Man United’s new deal with Snapdragon is richer than the current biggest shirt sponsorship package, which is held by Real Madrid and Fly Emirates.

Like any major commercial deal, this will bring more money to the club and in turn, more money for Erin ten Hag to spend on his squad.