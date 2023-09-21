Aston Villa receive boost as main Chelsea player misses training ahead of Sunday’s clash

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Aston Villa travel to London on Sunday to face a struggling Chelsea side and when they arrive at Stamford Bridge they will find that a major player for the Blues will not be available to play. 

According to Chelsea journalist Nathan Gissing, there have been no updates regarding the return to fitness of the club’s record-signing Moises Caicedo, who came back to Chelsea from the international break with a knock.

The midfielder missed the Blues’ draw with Bournemouth last weekend and did not train with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad yesterday, making him a doubt for the London club’s upcoming Premier League match with Aston Villa.

This is a big boost for Unai Emery who will be looking to pile more misery on Pochettino with a win on Sunday and continue Aston Villa’s positive start to the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: LASK stun Liverpool in Europa League clash with wonder goal
Inside Spain: Jude Bellingham watch, Joao Felix redemption and more scandal at Real Madrid
Journalist says Emery has made a complete U-turn on £25m Villa player who was set to be offloaded
More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.