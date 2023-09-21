Aston Villa receive boost as main Chelsea player misses training ahead of Sunday’s clash

Aston Villa travel to London on Sunday to face a struggling Chelsea side and when they arrive at Stamford Bridge they will find that a major player for the Blues will not be available to play.

According to Chelsea journalist Nathan Gissing, there have been no updates regarding the return to fitness of the club’s record-signing Moises Caicedo, who came back to Chelsea from the international break with a knock.

The midfielder missed the Blues’ draw with Bournemouth last weekend and did not train with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad yesterday, making him a doubt for the London club’s upcoming Premier League match with Aston Villa.

This is a big boost for Unai Emery who will be looking to pile more misery on Pochettino with a win on Sunday and continue Aston Villa’s positive start to the season.