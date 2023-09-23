English club Yate Town FC has revealed a bizarre request it got from an Only Fans model.

The non league football club shared a screenshot they received on X (formerly Twitter), with messages from an Only Fans model named ‘Ellie’ requesting to use the club’s facilities to create x-rated content.

She wrote:

“I’m looking to have photos taken and possibly video clips taken of me performing sexual acts on myself in the changing rooms and out on the pitch. Ideally, it would be before or after the game when there are no fans around for the on pitch content.” “And the same for the changing room content. I say on a match day as I wonder if any players or staff would be interested in being a part of it. Faces can be blurred in photos and videos.”

We have had some weird requests before, but I think this tops the lot… pic.twitter.com/IhW6y5zlIC — Yate Town FC (@YateTownFC) September 21, 2023

While the message might be in jest, the club found it amusing enough to share and respond via its official X account, stating, “We’ve received our fair share of odd requests, but this one takes the cake…”