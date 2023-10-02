Arsenal football club were forced to send food to their players after a storm trapped them in a private terminal for five hours.

The Gunners are preparing for their first away Champions League fixture in seven years, they take on French side RC Lens on Tuesday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side are favourites to finish top of their group after returning to the competition with a bang, thrashing PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates last week.

As they look to replicate that magnificent performance this week, they won’t be helped by the delay they faced on Monday afternoon. A storm over Luton airport kept the players grounded for over five hours, forcing Arteta to cancel his pre-match press conference in France.

The wait was so long that the club was forced to send the stranded squad food so they could have dinner before they eventually took off.

The preparation is now far from ideal as the team won’t land until early Tuesday morning.