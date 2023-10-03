Journalist reveals crazy William Saliba stat that proves how crucial he is for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender William Saliba is already the holder of a remarkable Premier League record for the Gunners.

The France international has shown himself to be one of the most outstanding young players in world football in recent times, becoming a real rock at the back for Mikel Arteta’s side since he was brought into the first-team squad last season.

See below as The Telegraph’s Sam Dean shows how important Saliba is to Arsenal with a crazy stat – the 22-year-old has more points per game than any of the club’s other players in Premier League history, ahead of legendary figures like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp…

Of course, part of this is because Saliba simply hasn’t played as many games as those players, with an average like this likely to come down a bit over time.

Still, it shows just how much Saliba has helped spear-head Arsenal’s recent improvement, with the team also clearly a lot worse when he’s not in it.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal and Chelsea stars make latest BBC line up
Manchester City legend passes away aged 79 after lengthy battle with cancer
Laura Woods shows off her bum in sexy holiday snaps

As Dean notes, Arsenal have won 77% of their matches with the Frenchman in the side, and only 46% without him.

One really has to wonder if AFC could have gone on to win the title last term if Saliba hadn’t been injured for so many important games towards the end of the campaign.

More Stories William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.