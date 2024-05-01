Ruben Amorim’s flight to meet West Ham was not paid for by London rivals

At present it would appear that Ruben Amorim’s immediate future is well away from current club, Sporting.

The highly-regarded 39-year-old had been linked with Liverpool and potentially taking over from Jurgen Klopp, as well as having flown to London to have talks with West Ham United.

Had the East Londoners landed Amorim he would’ve been quite the upgrade on current incumbent, David Moyes, but in keeping with the usual way that the Hammers do business, it appears that such a move was nothing but a smokescreen.

Chelsea did not fund Ruben Amorim’s flight to London

It seems to have been claimed too that Chelsea were actually behind getting Amorim to the capital, funding his plane journey, though that’s been vehemently denied.

Chelsea absolutely adamant that the club did not pay for a flight for Ruben Amorim to visit London last week and did not hold any meetings or talks with him. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 30, 2024

The fact that it’s even been suggested that the Blues paid for his flight and perhaps had clandestine meetings is an interesting development in itself, and throws up all kinds of questions.

Not least whether the entire operation was an elaborate hoax and the Hammers had no intentions of ever signing a manager who would normally be seen as significantly above their normal aspirations.

There’s also the very real possibility that Mauricio Pochettino is in his final days as manager of the Stamford Bridge outfit, and, understanding that they need to be ahead of the curve, Todd Boehly has put some classic misdirection in play to stop any other clubs getting their hands on one of the most exciting managers in European football.

Seeing Amorim on the bench in West London would certainly appear to make more sense than having him pitch up on the east side of town, and time will tell if exactly that scenario occurs.

In the meantime, both Premier League outfits continue going about their business in 2023/24 and finishing as high as possible.