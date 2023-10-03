Video: Beautiful assist leads to incredible finish as Lens draw level with Arsenal

Arsenal have conceded an equaliser in their Champions League clash with Lens and the goal from the French side was very impressive.

The Ligue 1 outfit have started the game the better of the two teams but the Premier League outfit fell behind after Gabriel Jesus produced a clinical finish to give the Gunners the lead.

That advantage lasted only 11 minutes as Wahi and Thomasson linked up to produce a very impressive goal to draw the match level at 1-1.

An UNREAL equaliser from Lens ??? Adrien Thomasson with a sublime finish ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/cSGX8wGIPW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023