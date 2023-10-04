UK and Ireland to be confirmed as Euro 2028 hosts after Turkey pull out

There’s some big breaking news this morning as the UK and Ireland are set to be confirmed as the hosts of Euro 2028 after Turkey withdrew their bid.

See below for this story being confirmed by Ben Jacobs on X, which is huge news for the country…

As previously reported by Sky Sports, a number of Premier League grounds, including those of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Newcastle would be among those used in the tournament, along with the Millennium Stadium in Wales.

It will certainly be intriguing to see these major international games played here, following some games in the UK at Euro 2020 as part of a tournament that also held matches in other major European countries such as Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

England have done well in recent tournaments, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, and they’ll hope home advantage can help them in five years’ time.

