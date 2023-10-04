Video: Porto denied obvious penalty against Barcelona and English VAR doesn’t even bother checking

Barcelona can consider themselves very lucky indeed that the English VAR didn’t check for a penalty to Porto in the first half of their Champions League game because it was what’s known in the game as stone wall.

Jules Kounde not only had a nibble at the attacker by pulling his shirt, but then proceeded to get no one near the ball when trying to make a challenge.

In a week when all of the focus has been on English officials, questions will need to be asked as to why the VAR for the game, Stuart Attwell, didn’t get match referee, Anthony Taylor, to review the decision.

Pictures from Movistar