Finlay Cross-Adair has been rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being involved in a road traffic accident, according to Preston North End.

The 18-year-old was involved in a collision near Lancaster on Thursday evening and is now recovering in hospital in serious condition.

Cross-Adair is currently on loan at Scottish side Annan Athletic and has been a Preston North End fan since he was a kid.

The Championship club released a statement confirming the accident:

“Preston North End can confirm that young professional Finlay Cross-Adair was involved in a road traffic accident on the A6 on the evening of Thursday 5th October.

“Finlay suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident and is currently recovering in hospital. The football club will show full support for Finlay and his family during his recovery. We will be making no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

The collision involved a Seat Ibiza, which Cross-Adair was in, colliding head-first into a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A6 Preston Lancaster road.

The 18-year-old was part of the Preston youth team that won a league and cup double in 2021/22 before going on to make six appearances for the senior team.

Sgt Phil Baxendale of Lancashire Police’s road policing unit said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time. We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.” via the Daily Star.