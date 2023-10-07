Barnsley team bus explodes into flames in horrifying incident

The Barnsley players were forced to evacuate their team bus after it suddenly burst into flames on Saturday night.

After winning 1-0 the team were heading back from their away game against Exeter City when the incident occurred.

Around 8 pm just south of Cheltenham on the M5, their coach caught fire which quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

Barnsley’s team bus on fire this evening after a 1-0 victory over Exeter City Luckily no one was hurt and everyone got off the bus all safe 🙏#SkyBetLeagueOne #EFL #BarnsleyFC pic.twitter.com/4P70KT48nx — League 1 news (@League1news22) October 7, 2023

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries as all staff and players on board were quickly evacuated in time.

The club then took to X to confirm the incident with a statement.

“We can confirm that on the way back from our fixture against Exeter City this evening, our club coach suffered complications and subsequently caught fire.” it reads.

“All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health. We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“The Club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players.”