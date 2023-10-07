Barnsley team bus explodes into flames in horrifying incident

Barnsley FC
Posted by

The Barnsley players were forced to evacuate their team bus after it suddenly burst into flames on Saturday night.

After winning 1-0 the team were heading back from their away game against Exeter City when the incident occurred.

Around 8 pm just south of Cheltenham on the M5, their coach caught fire which quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries as all staff and players on board were quickly evacuated in time.

The club then took to X to confirm the incident with a statement.

“We can confirm that on the way back from our fixture against Exeter City this evening, our club coach suffered complications and subsequently caught fire.” it reads.

“All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health. We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“The Club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players.”

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United legend questions transfer policy after Scott McTominay masterclass
Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea star can prove Gareth Southgate wrong
Erik ten Hag issues stern message to star player after spectacular comeback

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.