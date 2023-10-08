Chris Basham has spoken publicly for the first time since he suffered a horrific injury against Fulham on Saturday.

The Sheffield United defender had to be stretchered off the pitch after breaking his ankle in horrific fashion during his side’s 3-1 loss at Craven Cottage.

The 35-year-old was treated by doctors for 14 minutes on the pitch before he was taken away by ambulance.

He has now spoken out for the first time via his Instagram.

“Devastated with my injury in yesterday’s game.” he wrote.

“Had my first operation to clean things up and will have a second this week to make things right.

“I would like to thank the football world for their support in messages and social media posts, all my close friends and family to Sheffield United for taking care of me and Fulham for their support in the process, Tim Ream for being there and putting football aside. Catch up with updates in the coming weeks.”

Basham was in the middle of his 394th appearance for the Blades since joining the club in 2014.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom sent him well wishes after full-time on Saturday.

“He was not in a state to speak. He was on gas and air when he left and he is in hospital now,” he told BBC Sport.

“Everyone could see it was a horrendous injury. He is with the right people now he is in hospital. We will touch base and see how he is.

“Our thoughts are with him. Injuries like that we never want to see, and it does affect the feeling in the football stadium when something like that happens, without a doubt.

“But I don’t think it affected us. We tried to be as professional as we could and continue to fight.”