Video: Premier League star suffers horrifyingly graphic injury and will be out for months as a result

Sheffield United’s Chris Basham has suffered a horrific injury in his side’s clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The match is currently 0-0 but the match has been overshadowed by the terrible injury to the centre-back.

The incident occurred when the defender went to cross a ball and landed awkwardly on his ankle. The ankle was not stable and seems to have snapped, leaving very graphic imagery and the 35-year-old will very likely be out for months as a result.

Warning: The injury can be seen below and the content contains graphic imagery.

Can we all wish Chris Basham well after this horrific injury, If this was a Man Utd player not a Sheffield United it would be everywhere Get will soon skipper #Twitterblades#SUFC pic.twitter.com/FoVRoH5j7e — @FPLGain (@FplGain) October 7, 2023

Basham injury ? WARNING???(don’t watch if have weak stomach) pic.twitter.com/j2zIfDcm2A — StevieFPL (@StevieFPL11) October 7, 2023