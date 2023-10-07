Video: Premier League star suffers horrifyingly graphic injury and will be out for months as a result

Sheffield United’s Chris Basham has suffered a horrific injury in his side’s clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The match is currently 0-0 but the match has been overshadowed by the terrible injury to the centre-back.
The incident occurred when the defender went to cross a ball and landed awkwardly on his ankle. The ankle was not stable and seems to have snapped, leaving very graphic imagery and the 35-year-old will very likely be out for months as a result.
Warning: The injury can be seen below and the content contains graphic imagery.
