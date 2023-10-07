Video: Premier League star suffers horrifyingly graphic injury and will be out for months as a result

Fulham FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Sheffield United’s Chris Basham has suffered a horrific injury in his side’s clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The match is currently 0-0 but the match has been overshadowed by the terrible injury to the centre-back.

The incident occurred when the defender went to cross a ball and landed awkwardly on his ankle. The ankle was not stable and seems to have snapped, leaving very graphic imagery and the 35-year-old will very likely be out for months as a result.

Warning: The injury can be seen below and the content contains graphic imagery.

More Stories / Latest News
Burnley 1 – 1 Chelsea: Ameen Al-Dakhil own-goal drags Blues level (video)
Man United 0 – 1 Brentford: Mathias Jensen heaps misery on Andre Onana (video)
Video: Jude Bellingham does it again showing incredible composure with latest goal
More Stories Chris Basham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.