Norway team news vs Cyprus

Cyprus (5th in European Qualifying Group A) take on Norway (3rd in European Qualifying Group A) on Thursday 12th of October, at the AEK Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Norway managed to beat Cyprus 3-1. Goals from Ola Solbakken and Erling Haaland (x2) for Norway, and a goal from Grigoris Kastanos for Cyprus.

Cyprus lost their last qualifier, being smashed 6-0 by Spain. Goals from Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Ferran Torres (x2) and Alex Baena.

Norway however won their last qualifier, beating Georgia 2-1. Goals from Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard for Norway, and a goal from Badu Zivzivadze for Georgia.

How to watch Cyprus vs Norway

Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: AEK Arena

Team News:

There is no significant changes to the Norway squad for this international break, with Stale Solbakken expected to name a similar team to the side that beat Georgia in their last European Qualifier.

Predicted XI:

Cyprus: Mall, Laifis, Gogic, Karo, Correia, Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Andreou, Sotiriou, Kastanos.

Norway: Nyland, Bjorkan, Ostigard, Strandberg, Ajer, Aursnes, Berg, Odegaard, Nusa, Haaland, Strand Larsen.