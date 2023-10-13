Man Utd could sell £250k-a-week star in January, multiple offers on the table

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Red Devils are prepared to cash on him and they have multiple offers on the table.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Old Trafford and it makes sense for both parties to go separate ways. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is not keen on a backup role.

The striker could be sold in January and remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fetch a substantial amount of money for him. They have an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months in order to protect his value and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window and he is expected to be the first-choice striker at Old Trafford now.

Meanwhile, Martial earns £250,000 a week at the Premier League club and the Red Devils will want to get his wages off their books.

The Frenchman has started just three matches across all competitions and he will look to get his career back on track with ample first-team action in the coming months. He was expected to develop into a class forward when Manchester United signed him from Monaco in 2015, but his development has clearly not gone according to plan.