Leeds set to land Germany defender in free agent deal

Leeds United could have an opportunity to acquire Kai Wagner on a free transfer in the near future.
According to the the Athletic, the 26-year-old left-back is set to depart Philadelphia Union at the end of the current MLS season when his contract expires.
Wagner has been productive in the MLS this season, contributing with 1 goal and 7 assists, and in all competitions, he’s notched 3 goals and 10 assists.
Over his 168 appearances for Philadelphia Union, he’s scored 7 goals and provided 31 assists.
The versatile left-back possesses the quality and experience to make an immediate impact for Leeds.
If the transfer goes through, he will aim to assist Leeds in their quest for promotion to the Premier League by the end of the season.