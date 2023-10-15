Leeds set to land Germany defender in free agent deal

Leeds United could have an opportunity to acquire Kai Wagner on a free transfer in the near future.

According to the the Athletic, the 26-year-old left-back is set to depart Philadelphia Union at the end of the current MLS season when his contract expires.

Wagner has been productive in the MLS this season, contributing with 1 goal and 7 assists, and in all competitions, he’s notched 3 goals and 10 assists.

Over his 168 appearances for Philadelphia Union, he’s scored 7 goals and provided 31 assists.