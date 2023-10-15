Video: Saudi Pro League star scores sensational free kick in Romania win

Romania have moved back to the top of their EURO 2024 qualifying group on Sunday night with a 4-0 win over Andorra.

The Romanians were expected to win the game against the group’s weakest team and they secured all three points emphatically ahead of a huge round of matches during the next international break.

The goal of the night came from Nicolae Stanciu who put the home side ahead after 23 minutes.

The Saudi Pro League star, who plays for Damac, produced an incredible free-kick goal which can be seen below.