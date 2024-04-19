Arsenal step up plans for a new striker with Premier League star on radar

Following their elimination from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, Arsenal are reportedly intensifying their attempts to buy a top-tier attacker during the summer transfer window, as reported by The Sun.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a target for manager Mikel Arteta because he is a contemporary, dynamic attacker who can impact games from wide as well as the middle.

However, Watkins’ age continues to be a bone of contention.

After finishing the previous season with 16 goals and six assists in 40 games, the 28-year-old England international has scored 26 goals and assisted 10 more in 46 appearances in all competitions this season.

In addition, Arsenal are keeping an eye on Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.

In the past, they have also been considering Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon as a potential No. 9.

Though Watkins is viewed as a short-term solution if signed, he has established himself in the English top division and can improve the Gunners despite the fact that the aforementioned three are younger choices.

Having already proven himself in the Championship with Brentford, the England international has shown he can also perform at the highest level in the Premier League.

The striker has scored 59 goals in the league in 141 appearances for the Midlands club.

When the transfer window opens, Arteta might have to persuade the board to look past Watkins’ age and pursue him.

Watkins can be a success at Arsenal

The striker was a constant threat to the Arsenal defense at Emirates Stadium last Sunday, capping an amazing performance against them with a well-taken goal.

With how the Gunners have played in their last few matches, it has become a well known fact that they need a new striker to lead their attack.

Arteta has tried Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah upfront this season but none of them have been as prolific as Watkins for Villa.