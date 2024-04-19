Arsenal are interested in signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu at the end of the season.

A report from Aksam claims that Arsenal are now looking to make a move for the 24-year-old defender at the end of the season and they will submit an official offer for him.

The defender is reportedly valued at €25 million and Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to pay up. They will face competition from clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to bring in a quality left-back at the end of the season and Kadioglu would be a superb addition. He has established himself as a key player for Fenerbahce and he has proven his quality in the Turkish league. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well and he could prove to be a bargain for €25 million.

Arsenal currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only left-back at the club. Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are expected to be sold at the end of the season and they will need to be replaced adequately.

The 24-year-old defender will be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether all parties can sort out an agreement in the summer.

Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on Ferdi Kadioglu

Meanwhile, Newcastle have looked vulnerable defensively and they could certainly use defensive reinforcements. Kadioglu will help them going forward as well. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and it remains to be seen whether they can submit a lucrative proposal for the defender and win the race for his signature.

Similarly, Aston Villa could use a quality full-back as well. Lucas Digne has been linked with the move away from the club in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to sell the Frenchman and replace him with Kadioglu in the summer.