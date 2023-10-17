Denmark team news vs San Marino

San Marino (6th in European Qualifying Group H) take on Denmark (2nd in European Qualifying Group H) on Tuesday 17th of October, at San Marino Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Denmark beat San Marino 4-0. Goals scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle, Jonas Wind and Christian Eriksen secured the victory.

San Marino lost their last EURO qualifying game 3-0 to Northern Ireland. Goals being scored by Paul Smyth, Josh Magennis and Conor McMenamin to win the game and secure three points.

Denmark won their last EURO qualifying game, beating Kazakhstan 3-1. Goals from Jonas Wind and a Robert Skov brace for Denmark, and a goal from Yan Vorogovskiy for Kazakhstan.

How to watch San Marino vs Denmark

Date: Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: San Marino Stadium

Team News:

Denmark will be without Andreas Skov Olsen who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, whilst the rest of the squad remains the same to face San Marino on Tuesday.

Predicted XI:

San Marino: Benedettini, Franciosi, Rossi, Di Maio, Fabbri, Battistini, Lazzari, Capicchioni, Golinucci, Vitaioli, Nanni.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christeansen, Kjaer, Andersen, Skov, Eriksen, Norgaard, Kristensen, Lindstrom, Hojlund, Poulsen.