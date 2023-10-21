Bruno Guimaraes could face suspension after Premier League rule change

Bruno Guimaraes is likely to face a one-game Premier League ban after racking up a number of yellow cards.

The Brazilian’s last yellow card offence, which was his fourth of the season, came after he fouled West Ham’s Emerson during a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium just before the most recent international break.

If the midfielder is to avoid a suspension, he will need to avoid picking up a fifth yellow card before Matchday 20 – something, given his style of play, that he is unlikely to achieve.

And responding after being asked whether or not he will ask the South American to change his game to help avoid picking up another card, manager Eddie Howe said: “It’s like any player, reining in [his aggression] maybe not because you take something away from his natural game.

“It’s the bookings that are needless that we want to try and take out of our games.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards so the referees [have] definitely tightened up over the summer in terms of discipline, time-wasting and loads of little things to the game where you can and some of our players have picked up a yellow card for nothing, or perceived nothing.

“More yellow cards means more suspensions so we have to be careful. But certainly, I don’t want to be taking aggression out of anyone’s game, it’s the indiscipline ones that we want to try and eradicate.”