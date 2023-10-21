Video: Arsenal come back from two down as sub Trossard levels it up against Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Though they hadn’t had a shot on target until Declan Rice’s goal in the 76th minute, Arsenal, unbelievably, levelled the match against Chelsea when Leandro Trossard ghosted in at the far post.

There appeared to be little danger when the ball was swung across the area, however, the hosts defence were sleeping and Trossard took full advantage.

The Chelsea faithful could barely believe it and Stamford Bridge was stunned into silence as a result.

