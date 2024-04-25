Watch: Chelsea fans aim vile chants at Arsenal’s Declan Rice about his girlfriend

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Declan Rice was targeted by Chelsea fans with vile chants about his girlfriend during Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of their London rivals.

This came after his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer, was subject to online bullying and abuse over her appearance.

The 25-year-old who has been Decland Rice’s childhood sweetheart, was recently forced to wipe all posts from her Instagram page after finding herself the target of cruel online trolls.

And the online abuse turned into actual abuse as Chelsea fans could be heard chanting ‘Declan Rice, your bird’s a fat ****’.

Watch the clip below:

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Bundesliga club ready to trigger Brighton star’s €20m clause to complete permanent transfer
Man United eyeing German manager with West Ham United also interested
Exclusive: Newcastle United target has suitors, transfer could hinge on one thing, says expert
More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.