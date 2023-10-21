Video: Mykhailo Mudryk may have scored the goal of the season contender vs Arsenal

Mykhailo Mudryk has extended Chelsea’s lead against Arsenal with a sensational goal.

The Ukrainian forward received a pass from Gallagher on the left and, from an almost impossible angle, chipped the ball over Raya.

Whether it was an intentional chip or a cross turned into goal is debatable, but the goal lifted the roof off Stamford Bridge as Chelsea took a commanding 2-0 lead over their arch-rivals Arsenal.

Watch the spectacular goal below: