Video: Chelsea star sends country to major tournament with stunning late goal

Ukraine have qualified for Euro 2024 after beating Iceland 2-1 courtesy of a late goal from Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk. 

Serhiy Rebrov’s side scrapped through to the final game of qualification last week as two very late goals helped them beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1.

Ukraine came from behind once again on Tuesday night after going a goal down in the first half. Viktor Tsyhankov equalised after 54 minutes before Chelsea Mudryk scored an 84th-minute winner.

The winger produced a stunning finish from outside of the box to spark wild scenes as the goal sent Ukraine to Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old has endured a tough time since moving to London and moments like this will give Chelsea fans hope that the player can be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Pictures from Viaplay.

