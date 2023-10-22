Barcelona charging an absolute FORTUNE for special edition Rolling Stones El Clasico shirts

Barcelona are charging a staggering €3,000 for a special edition shirt featuring the Rolling Stones logo ahead of their El Clasico match with Real Madrid.

The two La Liga giants meet next weekend in an eagerly anticipated clash, which is enjoyed as a famous fixture all over the world, and Barca will be sporting a slightly unusual shirt for the occasion.

See below for a special edition of this shirt, which could be yours for a quite frankly silly amount of money…

Football shirts are already pretty overpriced as it is, while these Rolling Stones shirts are mostly going for €400 if you can’t quite stump up for this special limited edition version.

Would you pay up for this collector’s item? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

