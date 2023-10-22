Video: The moment a chair was thrown at Manchester United players as they celebrated the winner vs Sheffield

A chair was thrown at Manchester United players as they celebrated the winner against Sheffield United.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead but Sheffield United responded almost immediately to level the score.

And it looked like the match is going to end in a draw until Diogo Dalot scored a brilliant curler from outside the box to win it for the away side.

As the players celebrated near the corner flag at Bramall Lane, they were close to being hit by a chair that came flying towards them.

Watch the incident below:

A chair was thrown at Manchester United players as they celebrated the winner vs Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/OqxgsIMXD9 — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) October 22, 2023