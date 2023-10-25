Chelsea to make major decision on their future very soon

Chelsea Pitch Owners have confirmed a decision from the club over their future stadium plans is expected to be finalised very soon.

The fan group that was founded in 1993 to ensure the club’s ground could never be sold off to property developers have confirmed the news and have warned that a rebuild of Stamford Bridge could take as long as seven years, reports the Daily Mail.

The West London club have grown into a football superpower over the last two decades and have simply outgrown Stamford Bridge in its present state, with a 40,000 capacity that lags well behind the biggest Premier League stadiums and consequently significantly limits what the club can earn when it comes to matchday revenue.

Chelsea’s owners want to increase the number of fans that can watch the club play and the likelihood is that they will demolish and rebuild Stamford Bridge rather than permanently moving elsewhere.

Once the rebuild is underway, Wembley, Twickenham and Craven Cottage are the stadiums tipped to host the Blues until their new home is built.

Stamford Bridge is in need of an upgrade but seven years is a long time without a permanent home as the West London club gets set to make a major decision on their future.