Gary Neville’s indifferent response to Andre Onana question

When Andre Onana saved a last-kick-of-the-game penalty against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week, it was a redemption of sorts for the Man United goalkeeper.

A handful of high-profile and embarrassing errors had seen Erik ten Hag’s judgment called into question, so his magnificent save will have reversed the narrative a little.

The Dutch manager has put his hat on a player that worked with him at Ajax doing the business at Old Trafford, for he can ill afford another Donny van de Beek situation.

Though van de Beek was actually signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager hasn’t been able to get a tune out of a player who ran the show for him during their Ajax days.

That potentially hints at an issue with the manager’s motivational and man-management skills, though in any event, it’s on the players themselves to produce the goods week in and week out – something that should be a pre-requisite if you’re representing the club.

Nothing less than 100 percent was acceptable in Neville’s day, and it’s fairly clear from his general insouciance that the former right-back isn’t too enthused by certain things and certain people at the club.

During a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter), user @MichaelNorswor5 asked Neville – ‘What do you think of our new keeper?’

His shrugging emoji response, together with the words ‘for now,’ would suggest that he isn’t too enamoured by what he’s seen so far.