Video: Toulouse level at Anfield as counter attack catches Liverpool napping

Toulouse have drawn level in their Europa League clash with Liverpool at Anfield courtesy of a clinical counter attack.

The home side took the lead within the first ten minutes of the clash as Jota picked the ball up just inside the French side’s half and went on an impressive run before calmly finishing it off past Guillaume Restes in the Toulouse net.

However, that lead only lasted seven minutes as Thijs Dallinga finished off a lethal counter attack by the Ligue 1 side.

INCROYABLEEEEE ! ?? TOULOUSE ÉGALISE À ANFIELD PAR THJIS DALLINGA. ? pic.twitter.com/ObfKSTxymU — MercaFoot (@MercaFoot_) October 26, 2023

Thijs Dallinga finishes cooly for Toulouse ? pic.twitter.com/99iJ814FMa — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

Footage courtesy of RMC and CBS Sports.