Ben Jacobs highlights the period where Tottenham can become genuine title challengers

Tottenham are currently sat at the top of the Premier League but with many doubting their title credentials, journalist Ben Jacobs highlights a period they need to come through before their name can be thrown in the hat alongside Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

So far, Spurs are unbeaten in the league and have had big results against Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, the next month and a half will be huge for Ange Postecoglou’s side and Ben Jacobs believes if the North London club can get through it, then they can be considered title challengers.

Tottenham play Chelsea, Aston Villa, Man City, West Ham and Newcastle over the period of time and if Spurs are still top of the table after those matches, then maybe they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking about Tottenham’s title challenge on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Jacobs said: “We will learn a lot about Spurs just before the festive fixtures. Across their next few games, they have got Chelsea…if they fail to win that London derby then that will tell us a lot about Tottenham.

“Then across late November into early December, Tottenham still got to play Aston Villa at home, away to Manchester City, they got another London derby against West Ham and then they got a home game against Newcastle before the festive fixtures start.

“Like Leicester did around December to that kind of period, if they are still unbeaten or still top of the table, then you start saying ‘we are quite close to halfway through the season’, maybe they are genuine Premier League contenders.

“We are going to get a much clearer picture about Tottenham between now and just before the festive fixtures begin.”