West Ham United will take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and they will be disappointed with the choice of referee for the game.

According to reports, Simon Hooper has been appointed as the referee for the fourth-round clash between the two London clubs.

Hooper was previously on VAR duty for the draw away to Southampton last season and West Ham were unhappy with his officiating.

The Hammers were hit with an FA charge after the game as well for surrounding the referee after the game.

The 41-year-old official faced criticism from West Ham manager David Moyes after the game as well who suggested that he should get his eyes checked after his controversial decisions during the game.

West Ham will certainly be unhappy with his involvement in a crunch clash against Arsenal and they will hope that Hooper does not come up with controversial decisions yet again.