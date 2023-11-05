West Ham to compete with PL giants for 21-year-old defender

West Ham United are keen on Quentin Merlin.

According to a report by 90min, Manchester City and West Ham United are both interested in the services of Quentin Merlin. The 21-year-old full-back has been in exceptional form of late and his performances have attracted a lot of attention.

While both the English clubs are keen on having him in their ranks, they are not alone in the race. There are other top clubs who would love to acquire the services of the FC Nantes full-back.

Merlin has come through the ranks at Nantes. He made it to their first team in the summer of 2021 and has gone from strength to strength since. The French youth international has featured in a total of 73 games for the French club and has contributed towards nine goals.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed and some of the biggest clubs are interested in the services of the 21-year-old. Manchester City and West Ham United are both looking to add depth at left-back and Merlin seems to be a great option to have. He will get better with time and could help the club in the long run.

City do not have many full-backs in their ranks. While Joao Cancelo will return after the end of the season-long loan, he is expected to be sold. As a result, they do need a new full-back. Meanwhile, the Hammers boss David Moyes is looking for more options at the back and he feels the 21-year-old could be a great addition to his ranks as he is versatile in nature and can feature anywhere on the left flank.