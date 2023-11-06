Journalist shares what could stop Leeds from getting promoted this season

Leeds United may end up paying the price for their slow start to the current season when it comes to their push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

That is according to journalist Justin Allen, who believes the first month of results could have huge consequences down the line for the Yorkshire club.

The Whites have recovered from an inconsistent start to the campaign by winning five of their past six matches, most recently overcoming leaders Leicester City 1-0 on Friday.

That huge result left Daniel Farke’s men seven points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town but also comfortable in the Play-Off spots.

“Farke had to deal with so much chaos when walking into Elland Road,” Allen has wrote in a recent column.

“And he was only able to field a rump of the squad he had available because some of the precious little lambs, responsible for the team’s demise, didn’t want to slum it in the Championship.

“It wasn’t until the end of the transfer window that Leeds started to recruit properly and once it closed they have a squad that is definitely a promotion-winning one in quality.

“That first month of the season may end up biting the club come May – but if it does that cannot be attributed to the German.”