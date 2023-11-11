Newcastle plotting bargain move for 23-year-old defender in January

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Lille defender Tiago Djalo.

A report from 90 Min claims that Newcastle are huge admirers of the player and they have been tracking the Portugal under-21 international for over a year.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and he could be available for a bargain during the January transfer window. Lille will not want to lose the 23-year-old on a free transfer and it makes sense for them to cash in on him during the January window.

The 23-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. He could prove to be an asset for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are not the only club keen on the 23-year-old defender and they will face competition from clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from these clubs and secure his signature. They have previously signed Sven Botman from Lille and he proved to be an exceptional acquisition.

The Magpies will hope to get a deal for Djalo done as well. The 23-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable Premier League defender for Newcastle in the near future.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting next step in his career and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for the Magpies.