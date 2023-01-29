Newcastle line up surprise bid for Sven Botman’s friend

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a transfer bid for Lille defender Tiago Djalo.

Djalo played alongside current Magpies ace Sven Botman not so long ago, and it could be a great move by Eddie Howe to get them reunited at St James’ Park.

According to reports, Newcastle are stepping up their interest in Djalo as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract with Lille.

The 22-year-old would likely cost around €20million to bring to Newcastle, but it remains to be seen if they will definitely get the deal done.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Chelsea announce seventh January signing, new Blues ace poses in club colours for first time
Arsenal could be prepared to spent mammoth £145m on two world class transfers
Liverpool handed major surprise late boost ahead of Brighton clash

Newcastle are currently closing in on Anthony Gordon, but could Djalo be next?

More Stories Sven Botman Tiago Djalo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.