Newcastle United will be without Sven Botman until late 2024 with the defender requiring surgery on an ACL injury but this gives club captain Jamaal Lascelles a chance to return to the starting 11.

The 24-year-old has had terrible luck with injuries this season and recently suffered his second ACL setback of the campaign, which will keep the defender out until the end of the year.

Lascelles stepped up massively the first time the Dutch star was out and during his run in the team, Newcastle had their best period of form this season with impressive wins against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Lascelles hasn’t started a Premier League match since picking up a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas. Since then, Newcastle have been poor defensively, conceding 26 goals in their last 10 Premier League matches.

The Magpies captain will be relishing another run in the team and is set to return to the starting line-up for Newcastle’s match against West Ham United on March 30 at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe will very likely sign a new centre-back this summer to fill in for Botman as this area of the pitch will concern the Newcastle boss.

There have been no names suggested but for now, Lascelles will step up for his team.