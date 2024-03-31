Newcastle defender expected to be out for almost a year

It was an outstanding comeback victory for Newcastle United against West Ham at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. But unfortunately the emphatic win came at yet another injury cost.

Jamaal Lascelles was sidelined due to injury in the first half during Saturday’s match against West Ham. This added to Eddie Howe’s growing list of concerns as more injuries accumulated during the 4-3 victory against West Ham.

A statement by the club read: “Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.

“After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months.”

Newcastle United desperate for defenders in the summer transfer window

Newcastle United recently announced that last season’s standout defender Sven Botman will potentially miss a couple of months into next season due to a serious ACL injury.

The Magpies are reportedly interested in Benfica’s Antonio Silvaand Lille’s Leny Yoro. Yet, acquiring these players would demand substantial financial commitment. Silva’s exit clause at Benfica is set at €100 million, while Lille values 18-year-old Yoro at a minimum of €60 million.

Because of this, the club are also monitoring i Leeds defender Joe Rodon as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to match their impressive performance from last season when they secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, securing a Champions League spot for the first time in twenty years.