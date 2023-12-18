“We will see” – 30-year-old Englishman admits he would love to play for Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles is out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of the season but the defender wants to stay for longer.

Despite being the club’s captain, Lascelles has found his playing time hard to come by in recent months.

Forced to play backup to both Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, the 30-year-old centre-back’s first-team starts have been limited. His playing time has increased recently though but that has only been while Botman recovers from injury.

However, with Schar tearing his hamstring against Fulham last weekend, Lascelles will now be expecting to feature more.

And speaking about the possibility of extending his contract at St. James’ Park, the experienced defender, who spoke to the Premier League, said: “I absolutely love it here.

“I’ve been here for a long time, I think it’s eight years as captain. I’ve been here a really long time, not many players really do that. I love it.

“Now that I’m in the team and got a run of games, I feel in a really good place. We’ll see, I’m just focusing on trying to do as well as I can.”

During his nine-and-a-half years in the northeast, Lascelles, who signed from Nottingham Forest for around £5 million, has registered 19 direct goal contributions from 243 appearances in all competitions.