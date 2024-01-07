Newcastle hero with 246 appearances set to leave the club

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles reportedly looks set to leave the club as Besiktas show a strong interest in signing him.

Having fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park in recent times, it now looks like Lascelles could leave Newcastle, with interest in Turkey growing this January.

The Magpies have some Financial Fair Play constraints, so could do well to offload someone like Lascelles if the opportunity presents itself.

Besiktas are on the lookout for defenders this winter and it seems Lascelles is emerging as someone high up on their list of targets for that area of their squad.