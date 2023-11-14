Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic.

According to a report from Calciomercato.It, the Red Devils are looking to bring in a striker in the coming months and they have identified the 23-year-old Montenegro striker as a potential option.

Krstovic has six goals across all competitions for the Italian club this season and he could prove to be a low-cost addition for the Premier League side.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but they will have to be patient with the Denmark international. The former Atalanta striker is still getting to grips with the Premier League and he will need time to showcase his true qualities.

The Red Devils could certainly use more depth in the attacking department and signing another striker to share the goalscoring burden with Hojlund could prove to be a wise decision.

Krstovic has the finishing ability and physicality to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with Lecce.

The 23-year-old has a contract contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2027 and they will probably look to recoup as much as possible for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Manchester United will be hoping to get their season back on track and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They need to bring the right additions in January so that the team can improve and finish the season strongly.