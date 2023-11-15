Leeds man is staying at the club until summer says journo

Although things have settled down now, the period around the end of the summer transfer window was a tumultuous time for Leeds United.

The all whites had to shift a number of players off their wage bill because of relegation to the Championship, whilst still trying to remain competitive in a division that’s one of the most notorious to get promoted from.

Added to that was the appointment of a new manager in Daniel Farke, and a new set of owners in 49ers Enterprises.

That Farke has managed to steady the ship on the pitch and now have Leeds up in third and challenging the top two is nothing short of remarkable, however, off the pitch one member of staff also deserves great credit.

Nick Hammond was tasked with overseeing the business done in the summer window and, given he difficulties expected, it’s fair to say that he exceeded expectations.

Indeed, according to BBC journalist, Simon Rix, who was speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, there has been confirmation from Leeds chairman, Paraag Marathe, that Hammond will be staying beyond next summer’s transfer window.

“The only piece of information that I really gleaned was that Nick Hammond was going to be there until after the summer window,” Rix noted.

“They’re really impressed with what he’s done.”

If he’s as successful in future windows as he was in the one just past, then Leeds should continue to have a squad to be proud of – whichever division they’re in.